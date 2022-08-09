Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after acquiring an additional 764,480 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after acquiring an additional 722,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after acquiring an additional 616,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.8 %

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $139.49 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average of $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.