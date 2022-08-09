Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

