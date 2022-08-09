Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lennar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 792,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,070,000 after purchasing an additional 184,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Lennar by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 769,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,422,000 after purchasing an additional 74,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 2.3 %

LEN opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

