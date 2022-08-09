Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.09 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 294,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,064 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.