Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 261.76, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

