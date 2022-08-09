Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pool by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Pool by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 2.1 %

POOL opened at $381.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.48 and a 200 day moving average of $411.65. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.56.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.