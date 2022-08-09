Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $21,985,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $179.39 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $138.54 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

