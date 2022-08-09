Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Motco acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.57.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.