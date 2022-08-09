Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

NYSE:WPC opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

