Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 254,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 212,927 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,365,000 after acquiring an additional 210,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of RHI opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

