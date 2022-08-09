Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.23 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 100,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE KEY opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

