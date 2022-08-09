Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.85.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

