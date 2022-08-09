Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RF opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Company Profile



Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

