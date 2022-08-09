Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 400 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $234.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.02.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

