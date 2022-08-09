Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 41,300 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2,581.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in FMC by 40.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

NYSE:FMC opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.28.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

