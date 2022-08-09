Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 61,600 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.05% of Lumen Technologies worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 434.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

LUMN opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

