Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 96,500 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 237.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 188,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $4,583,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at $24,472,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

