Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 506.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 368.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.