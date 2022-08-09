Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Shares of VICI opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.58%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

