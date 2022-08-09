Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,100 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $641.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.62.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

