Forsta AP Fonden Sells 12,300 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.4 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $125.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.42 and its 200-day moving average is $127.99. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.