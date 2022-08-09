Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,600 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $187.07 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

