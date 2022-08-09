Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,800 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $217.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.32 and a 200-day moving average of $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

