Forsta AP Fonden Sells 900 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $330.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $283.72 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

