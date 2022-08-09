Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.47, for a total transaction of $715,126.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,132 shares in the company, valued at $24,630,620.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $363.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

