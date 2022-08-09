Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
MongoDB Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of MDB stock opened at $363.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.72.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.