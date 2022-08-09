Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 125,673 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 125,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $598,203.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,623,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,245,794.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80.

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,740.91.

On Friday, July 29th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 88,884 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $407,977.56.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $559,618.40.

On Monday, July 25th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $349,901.20.

On Friday, July 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $507,217.96.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 108,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $480,508.81.

On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20.

On Friday, July 15th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $245,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $238,580.15.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

