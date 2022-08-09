Fuel Tech (FTEK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Fuel Tech to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. On average, analysts expect Fuel Tech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

