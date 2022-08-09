Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLPG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Galapagos from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Galapagos from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Galapagos from €52.00 ($53.06) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Galapagos by 83.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the second quarter worth $167,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

