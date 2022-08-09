General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $76.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

