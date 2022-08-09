Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at JMP Securities

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

Generation Bio stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

