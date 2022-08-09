Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,647,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,799,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $151.90 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

