Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,680,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,716,000 after buying an additional 284,877 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,304,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,834,000 after buying an additional 304,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,520,000 after buying an additional 595,983 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

