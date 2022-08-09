Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $74.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $73.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Blood Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

