Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,223 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.85. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $177.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.03.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

