Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.8 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.