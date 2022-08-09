Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Five Below by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Five Below by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Five Below by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

Five Below stock opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.84.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

