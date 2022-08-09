Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SpartanNash worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,869,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $978,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $37.48.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

