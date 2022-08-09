Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $460.05 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $433.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.