Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 57,434 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,434 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in American International Group by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

AIG stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.20. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

