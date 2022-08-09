Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $145.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.32.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

