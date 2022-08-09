Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 52,020 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 33,192 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at $1,960,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $660.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLDD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

