Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GH. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.08.

Guardant Health Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $54.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 73.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

