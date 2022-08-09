Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $43.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

