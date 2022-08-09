Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Position Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Helen of Troy worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

HELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

HELE opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $123.57 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

