Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hess by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hess by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hess Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

NYSE:HES opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

