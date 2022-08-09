HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of HRT stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Mark F. Dzialga purchased 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HireRight news, Director Mark F. Dzialga bought 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,752.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 22,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $325,083.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,874,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,576,315.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,208,931 shares of company stock worth $17,755,063 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $475,518,000. Stone Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 44.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,405,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 741,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $26,695,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $24,176,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

