H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of H&R Block worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,069,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

