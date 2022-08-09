HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $1,908,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.86.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

