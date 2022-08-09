IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IAMGOLD from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $2.91.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

