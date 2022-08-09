IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $65,607,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,290,000 after acquiring an additional 122,024 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDEX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,769,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,214,000 after acquiring an additional 98,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $211.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.18. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

